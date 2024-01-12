NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero was going through the department’s activity logs when an incident caught his eye.

A local teenager was out running errands and left his bike outside of a business. Unfortunately, the bike was then stolen.

The police department decided to take action and help out.

“Many of us in the agency have kids ourselves,” Ruggiero explained.

“We went down to the Walmart in Providence on Charles Street, who we have a very good relationship with. We told them the story, and they were nice enough to donate us a mountain bike,” he continued.

Joe Dekonski is grateful for his new wheels. “It shows that some people really do care,” he said. “It’s really nice of them to give me this bike,” Dekonski continued.

Ruggiero said opportunities like this one helps officers bond with members of the community.