North Providence police move to new Mineral Spring Avenue HQ

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The move has been made.

The North Providence Police Department officially moved its operations to the town’s new public safety complex Monday afternoon.

The new location is about half a mile east on Mineral Spring Avenue, across from the complex encompassing the North Providence High School, the town’s pool and fitness center, and main library.

The department’s phone number remains the same, (4010 231-4533.

Police told The Valley Breeze the old building at Mineral Spring and McGuire Road will be sold.

Mayor Charles Lombardi and Colonel David Tikoian are pleased to announce that all police operations will be moved to the new Public Safety Complex at 4:00 PM on August 12, 2019.



The new Public Safety Complex is… https://t.co/NRHWTBqh5o — N. P. Police (RI) (@nppolice) August 12, 2019

Though police business is now being handled in the new facility, the public is invited to a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m.