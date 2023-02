NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria have killed tens of thousands of people and left many others homeless.

In an effort to help those who were affected, the North Providence Police Department held a disaster relief drive to collect donations including clothing, food, diapers and hygiene products.

The department said it sorted and delivered more than 55 boxes of goods to the Freerange Market in Medford, Mass.