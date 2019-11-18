North Providence police chief retiring at end of 2019

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The North Providence Police Department will soon have a new chief.

Col. David Tikoian announced Monday that he submitted to Mayor Charles Lombardi his notice of retirement, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

“Holding the rank of colonel and serving as police chief over the past several years has been an incredibly rewarding experience affording me the opportunity to complete a 25-plus year law enforcement career on a state and municipal level,” Tikoian said in a statement.

Tikoian came out of retirement in Aug. 2017 to take the helm of the North Providence Police Department.

According to Tikoian, the mayor intends to promote Deputy Chief Arthur Martins to chief upon his retirement.

Tikoian and Lombardi have scheduled a 3 p.m. media briefing to further discuss the announcement.