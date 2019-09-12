North Providence music teacher charged with child porn possession

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A teacher who works in the North Providence School District is charged with possession of child pornography, state police confirmed.

According to Rhode Island State Police, investigators arrested Anthony L. Martin, 52, of Lincoln Thursday morning. He was arraigned at 6th District Court in Providence.

Police said Martin is currently a music teacher at Stephen Olney and Centredale Elementary Schools.

“Martin has been a music and band teacher for over twenty-five (25) years; to include tenures in Providence, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. Martin has been with the North Providence Schools since 1997 and he has taught at both the elementary and middle school level,” state police said in a news release.

North Providence School Superintendent Joseph B. Goho sent an email to parents in the district Thursday morning.

“Please be advised that we were contacted this morning by the R.I. State Police and informed that an elementary teacher in our school system has been arrested for possession of child pornography. Fortunately, the state police report that there is no evidence at this time that any of our students are involved. The teacher has been placed on immediate indefinite leave pending further investigation.”

Eyewitness News has contacted state police and will update this story as more information becomes available.