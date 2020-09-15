North Providence middle school teacher arrested

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Soon after students at Ricci Middle School completed their first day of the school year, police arrested a teacher there “on the strength of a Superior Court warrant,” 12 News has learned.

North Providence Police Chief Arthur Martins confirms Matthew Moniz was arrested on charges related to a crime that occurred in town, but would not elaborate on those charges other than to say they weren’t school related.

Joseph Goho, superintendent of North Providence Public Schools, tells 12 News he was made aware of the arrest and Moniz has since been placed on leave.

Moniz is expected to appear in Superior Court on Tuesday.