North Providence man sentenced to 18 years in prison for child molestation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence man is off to prison after being found guilty of child molestation earlier this year.

Joseph Coletta, 46, was sentenced to 25 years at the ACI with 18 to serve, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Back in January, Coletta was convicted of five counts of second-degree child molestation.

The AG’s office said prosecutors were able to prove that he molested his girlfriend’s daughter on several occasions between 2008 and 2012 — when the girl was 8 to 12 years old. The incidents occurred in Providence, North Providence and Lincoln.

Coletta is required to register as a sex offender and complete sex offender counseling, and the court also issued a no-contact order between him and the victim.

