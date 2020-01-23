North Providence man convicted of child molestation

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A North Providence man was found guilty Thursday of molesting a young girl over the course of four years.

Following a week-long trial, Joseph Coletta, 46, was convicted of five counts of second-degree child molestation by a jury.

The Attorney General’s office said prosecutors were able to prove that Coletta molested his girlfriend’s daughter on multiple occasions between 2008 and 2012 ─ when the girl was 8 to 12 years old. The incidents occurred in Providence, North Providence and Lincoln.

“It is heartbreaking whenever a child is victimized in this way, in particular, because we know the road to recovery is long and difficult,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said. “The defendant’s conduct here stole this child’s innocence and forever changed her future. The bill for that conduct has come due. He faces a long period of incarceration, and deservedly so.”

Coletta is being held without bail pending his sentencing, which will be scheduled for a later date in Providence County Superior Court.