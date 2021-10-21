North Providence man arrested, charged in deadly stabbing

Northwest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence man faces a murder charge in connection with a deadly stabbing that took place Wednesday night, according to North Providence Police Chief Alfred Ruggiero.

Mark Santilli, 59, is accused of killing Torrezz Lumpkins, 29, at a home on Smithfield Road.

Ruggiero said officers responded to the home around 7:45 p.m. for a reported disturbance and arrived to find Lumpkins suffering from a severe injury to his neck.

Lumpkins was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died.

Ruggiero said that while the incident remains under investigation, it wasn’t a random act of violence since the two men knew each other.

Santilli was ordered held without bail during his arraignment Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community