North Providence man arrested, charged in deadly stabbing

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence man faces a murder charge in connection with a deadly stabbing that took place Wednesday night, according to North Providence Police Chief Alfred Ruggiero.

Mark Santilli, 59, is accused of killing Torrezz Lumpkins, 29, at a home on Smithfield Road.

Ruggiero said officers responded to the home around 7:45 p.m. for a reported disturbance and arrived to find Lumpkins suffering from a severe injury to his neck.

Lumpkins was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died.

Ruggiero said that while the incident remains under investigation, it wasn’t a random act of violence since the two men knew each other.

Santilli was ordered held without bail during his arraignment Thursday.