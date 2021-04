NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence home was left gutted after a fire tore through it Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the Stella Drive residence around 4:30 p.m. to find flames and smoke billowing from the building.

Several 12 News viewers claimed the smoke could be seen for miles.

It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.