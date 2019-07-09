North Providence firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

(Video courtesy of IAFF Local 2334 )

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A mother duck was reunited with her eight ducklings after North Providence firefighters rescued them out of a storm drain Monday night.

According to a video tweeted by IAFF Local 2334, the ducks were rescued from the storm drain and placed into what appears to be a laundry basket.

After rescuing all eight of the ducklings, the firefighters then gently tipped the basket on its side and allowed the ducks to waddle over to their mother.

The family then waddled away together.