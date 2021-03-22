North Providence fire sends 1 to hospital; 3 dogs killed

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a house fire overnight in North Providence.

Crews responded to the home on Rosemont Terrace around midnight.

Three dogs also died despite life-saving efforts from first responders, according to Fire Chief John Silva.

This was the first of two fires in the town overnight. The second broke out around 4 a.m. at a vacant town-owned home on Hamlin Street.

The causes of the two fires remain under investigation.

Providence

