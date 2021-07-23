North Providence eviction attorney claims he was targeted by arsonists

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A North Providence eviction attorney tells 12 News police are investigating after someone intentionally set fire to his law firm earlier this week.

Courtesy: Steve Conti

Steve Conti said he will be displaced for months after his office on Smith Street went up in flames Tuesday night.

Conti claims he was targeted because he’s an eviction lawyer, noting how the culprit left behind a cardboard sign that reads “Free Housing For All.”

North Providence Fire Chief John Silva believes the fire started in the rear of the building.

He said while the building isn’t a total loss, it did sustain significant damage.

The R.I. State Fire Marshal’s office is assisting in the investigation, and the Arson Watch Reward Program is now offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call (401) 383-7723.