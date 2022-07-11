The Dollar General where a fire broke out in the back of the store. No one was injured. (TJ Delsanto)

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence business damaged in an unexpected fire nearly a year ago is back open.

The Dollar General on Smith Street was forced to shut its doors last September after two young girls ignited a fire in one of the aisles, according to North Providence Fire Chief Alfred Ruggerio.

Ruggerio previously told 12 News the girls, ages 8 and 9, were in town visiting family.

No one was injured, but the fire did cause significant damage to the building. The store has since been renovated and officially reopened last week.

It’s unclear whether any charges were filed, though the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office is reviewing the case.