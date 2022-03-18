NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence doctor who had his license temporarily suspended last year for allegedly exposing his staff and patients to COVID-19 is now being accused of firing an employee who expressed concerns about her safety.

U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh filed a complaint earlier this month against Dr. Anthony Farina and his sister, Brenda Delsignore, regarding their “egregious retaliation” against a former receptionist, who claims they unlawfully fired her back in January.

The receptionist believes Farina and Delsignore “forced her to choose between her health and her livelihood while she was employed, fired her for raising safety concerns, facilitated harassing phone calls to her and impeded her from securing important assistance for herself and her family,” according to the complaint.

The complaint states that the receptionist, who was pregnant, expressed concerns about being exposed to COVID while working at North Providence Urgent Care, and that “the long hours, stress and physical demands of the work” were affecting her health.

“On multiple occasions, [the receptionist] felt lightheaded or as if she was going to pass out while working at North Providence Urgent Care,” the complaint reads.

The receptionist was reportedly required to conduct dozens of COVID-19 tests daily, according to the complaint, and she repeatedly expressed concerns about this to her managers.

Management repeatedly dismissed her concerns, and at one point Farina allegedly remarked that she “wasn’t going to be employed much longer” if she kept bringing them up, according to the complaint.

The complaint states the receptionist was fired after she refused to sign a disciplinary form that claimed she had done “something wrong with medical papers,” even though she claims no such thing had happened.

While the discipline form didn’t explicitly mention the woman’s concerns about her well-being, the complaint stated that she had mentioned it again to management earlier in the day when she was working with a symptomatic colleague who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The receptionist believes that was the underlying reason for the disciplinary form and her eventual termination.

A few days later, the woman contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) about her experiences. OSHA is currently in the process of conducting health inspections at all of Farina and Delsignore’s practices, according to the complaint.

Since she was fired, the woman claims she’s been receiving anonymous phone calls from who she believes are former colleagues. The complaint said the callers “harass her about her termination and inspection activity at the medical offices.”

Farina and Delsignore have also refused to provide her with any proof of termination so she can apply for financial assistance, according to the complaint.

The complaint seeks compensation and damages for the former employee, who claims she hasn’t been able to make ends meet since her termination and can’t work due to her pregnancy and health conditions. It also requests court bar them from retaliating against other employees.

Both Farina and Delsignore “categorically deny” all of the charges against them, according to their attorney Michael Lepizzera.

Lepizzera argues that Walsh is solely relying upon the “uncorroborated statements of a former employee.”

“Without tipping our hand at this time, we expect a sweeping exoneration of all charges and allegations set forth in the complaint,” Lepizzera said in a statement to 12 News. “This case is demonstrative of what has become the societal norm where one person weaves a complete fabrication in order to reap an undeserving financial gain and ruin the reputation of another. This worldly trend needs to come to a screeching halt and hopefully this case will serve as the brakes to correcting unacceptable societal norms.”

Lepizzera said he expects a “sweeping exoneration” of all charges against Farina and Delsignore.

This is not the first time Farina and Delsignore have had legal action taken against them. In May 2021, a judge ruled that they violated fair labor laws by failing to pay their employees overtime.

Prior to that, Farina’s license was suspended following an investigation into claims he knowingly exposed his patients and staff to COVID-19. His license was reinstated a month later with little explanation from state health officials, other than that he was no longer an immediate danger to the public.