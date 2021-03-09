CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
North Providence doctor accused of exposing patients, staff to COVID-19 has license reinstated

12 on 12: Vaccine 101

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The R.I. Department of Health has restored the license of a North Providence doctor accused of knowingly exposing his patients and staff to COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Farina’s license was suspended earlier this year after the state’s Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline’s Investigative Committee determined he was “an immediate danger to the public.”

The investigation into Farina, who own’s six Rhode Island practices, stemmed from a series of complaints filed against him by former patients and staff members.

Farina has publicly denied the claims and previously told 12 News he had planned to appeal his suspension.

12 News has reached out to the R.I. Department of Health for an explanation as to why Farina’s license was reinstated, but has yet to hear back.

