North Providence, Pawtucket will save thousands of dollars through dispatch merger

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time in Rhode Island, two communities will merge fire and dispatch services next week.

Starting March 16, North Providence and Pawtucket will both dispatch from a brand new public safety complex, which will be equipped with the latest computer-aided dispatch and automatic vehicle location systems.

Each day, city officials said the dispatching center will be staffed with 10 full-time dispatchers and part-time dispatchers, who will cover selected hours. In addition, both communities will have combined use of equipment for all fire department needs along with the same equipment structure.

North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi said the state-of-the-art equipment will allow dispatch to process calls quickly and efficiently.

“We are now able to provide better public safety service to our residents… while being more efficient,” North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi said.

The merger will also save both communities thousands of dollars while also improving the quality of services, according to Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien.

“These are very exciting times in moving our public safety response to the next level in order to continue to provide our residents with the services that they need and deserve,” Grebien said.

By consolidating dispatch centers, city officials said North Providence will save more than $73,000 and Pawtucket will save a minimum of $160,000.