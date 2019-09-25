New $27M North Providence safety complex is now online

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — How would you spend $60 million?

Almost half of North Providence’s decision to spend its federal settlement windfall now stands as a new headquarters for the town’s police officers and fire department: the new North Providence Public Safety Complex.

“With that kind of money, you could get really foolish,” Mayor Charlie Lombardi noted Wednesday morning.

Instead, when the town received $60 million from Google in a settlement over misleading online advertising, they carefully considered their needs.

“We constructed this facility and we treated those funds like it was our money,” Lombardi said.

The cash was earmarked to increase police pensions, buy new equipment, and build the new facility which, on its own, had a $27 million price tag.

The new location is about a half-mile east of the old location on Mineral Spring Avenue, across from the town’s high school, pool and fitness center, and main library.

The town’s police chief, Col. David Tikoian, said the building is now a one-stop-shop. Not only do first responders share the building, but there’s also a municipal courtroom.

“I’m really proud of how inclusive this building is,” Tikoian said.

The fact of the matter is, fire and police crews often both get called to the same locations, in tandem.

“It only made sense, if they are responding to calls together, they are training together,” the chief added.

Tikoian also said he’s inviting law enforcement colleagues from across the state to utilize the new resources in the building, saying it’s for the betterment of the entire region.