Narcotics investigation prompts counterfeit pill warning from authorities

Courtesy of the Worcester District Attorney’s Office

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. is alerting residents of the increased distribution of counterfeit pills following a recent narcotics investigation.

Early said throughout the investigation, which took place between September and October, detectives working in Blackstone and Woonsocket discovered roughly 750 counterfeit Oxycodone tablets that contained fentanyl, as well as more than 100 grams of cocaine.

One person was arrested and charged as a result of the investigation, according to Early.

Early said the recent arrest “highlights one of the changes we’re seeing in the drug market” not only locally, but nationally as well.

“We want to warn people that the pills they buy on the street are often cut with fentanyl and can be just as likely, if not more, to result in a deadly overdose than heroin,” he said.

In 2020, there was a record high 93,000 overdose deaths in the United States, according to Early.

He said he’s proud of the work state and local police departments are doing to “combat this influx of fentanyl and its distribution in all forms.”

“It’s important that the public be aware and take caution with all different types of drugs,” he continued.

