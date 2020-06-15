Motorcyclist killed in Johnston crash

Northwest

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The operator of a motorcycle was killed after colliding with two other vehicles on Hartford Avenue (Rt. 6) in Johnston Sunday.

Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened just after 5 p.m.

According to police, a pickup truck was exiting Belfield Drive onto Route 6 when it was struck by the motorcycle in the Westbound lane. The motorcycle then entered the Eastbound lane and was hit by a minivan.

The occupants of the pickup truck and minivan were not injured.

Police have not identified the driver of the motorcycle, pending family notification.

