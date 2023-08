BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Burrillville Monday evening.

Burrillville Police Col. Stephen Lynch said the crash happened at the intersection of Broncos Highway and Lapham Farm Road.

Lynch said the crash involved a car and a motorcycle, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.