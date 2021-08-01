Motorcycle run honors local father killed in random act of violence

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds came out on Sunday for a fundraising event honoring a local father of four whose life was taken too soon.

The “Ride for Rambo” motorcycle run kicked off from the Thirsty Beaver on Cedar Swamp Road.

Funds raised go towards the Brian Cervini Aid for the Trade Scholarship Fund.

Cervini was stabbed to death by a stranger at a Cumberland Farms in North Providence in May.

12 News spoke with his children last month, who said he loved to ride and that’s why they chose a bike run to honor his memory.

“That smile he had when he was on that bike when he would pull up. He’d pull up to the house in like December scarf wrapped around the neck, the winter gloves on,” Anthony Cervini said.

Scholarship money will go to students hoping to attend New England Institute of Technology to study the automotive trade.