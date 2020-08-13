Metal shredder to pay $875K to settle air pollution claims

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A company that shreds scrap metal in Rhode Island has agreed to pay the largest fine ever imposed under the state’s air pollution laws.

In a legal settlement announced Wednesday, Sims Metal Management agreed to pay $875,000 and install pollution control equipment at its shredding facility in Johnston.

The 7,000-horsepower device chops up old cars, appliances and other metal items prior to recycling.

State officials had said the company never got the right permit for the shredder, and has been operating it without proper pollution safeguards since 2013. The company will pay more than $1 million in additional fines if it fails to meet its obligations.

