Announcement planned on flooding problems in Johnston neighborhood

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents of a Johnston neighborhood, prone to major flooding, could soon be getting some relief.

The mayor’s office says they’ve reached an agreement with conservation and federal officials for funding and construction plans to address the flooding problems on Belfield Drive.

Mayor Joseph Polisena, Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman James Langevin and representatives from the Northern Rhode Island Conservation District, the Rhode Island Association of Conservation Districts and the USDA, National Resources Conservation Service will hold a news conference to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement regarding funding and construction for the area.

The event will take place Monday at 11:45 a.m. at Johnston Municipal Court.

