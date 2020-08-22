Meet ‘Michael from Rhode Island’: The man behind the DNC video

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island was in the spotlight at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) twice in a matter of days.

First Rhode Island’s “calamari comeback” during roll call on Wednesday got a lot of attention, and now it’s “Michael from Rhode Island.”

The man behind the video that aired during the DNC is 63-year-old Michael Paolucci of Foster.

Paolucci tells Eyewitness News Friday he submitted the video to the DNC after his wife saw a link online asking for people to talk about why they wanted to vote for Joe Biden for president.

“I had no idea they were even going to use the video,” Paolucci said.

In the short video, Paolucci is identified only as “Michael from Rhode Island.” He goes on to describe himself as a Republican.

“I’ve been a longstanding Republican for a long time,” Paolucci said in the video. “But I’ll tell you, you have to vote for Joe Biden.”

It’s now causing a stir both locally and nationally because, according to state records, he has voted as a Democrat in the last four out of the last five primaries.

Talk radio host John Depetro, who first identified Paolucci, suggested he misled viewers. After Eyewitness News tracked down Paolucci, he explained that isn’t the case.

“Well you need to get to know me. You need to get to know the person,” he said. “It all depends on the character of the president, especially on a national level, who has the best ability and best communication skills I think to get the American people involved.”

Paolucci explained his views have aligned with the Republican party since the Regan-era, but he has voted as a Democrat to support who he believes is the best candidate for the job ─ regardless of party affiliation.

State records show Paolucci voted in four of the last five Democratic primaries and is currently a registered Democrat. Most recently, he was unaffiliated before registering as a Democrat, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

In Rhode Island, voters become a member of a party when they chose which primary they want to vote in. A voter can then disaffiliate after the election.

In such a heavily Democratic state, the primary is often the only contested election.

“That is the reason why I had to vote Democrat, because other than that I wouldn’t have been able to,” Paolucci said.

Paolucci said he’s voted for Republicans, including Presidents Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump and local lawmakers. But now, he believes the country needs a change at the highest level.

“It’s time to get this country back on track and bring dignity to the office like [Biden] said,” Paolucci said.

A staffer for the Trump campaign took to Twitter calling out Paolucci’s voting record soon after the video aired.

Tonight's DNC featured "Michael" from Rhode Island, who claimed to be a "longstanding" Republican that was voting for Joe Biden



Except he's currently a registered Democrat, and has been in 4 of the last 5 elections he's voted in https://t.co/66pPw7SRQ4 pic.twitter.com/dT6Fw63xl0 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 21, 2020

Eyewitness News reached out to the Biden campaign for comment, but have not heard back.

Paolucci works as a self-employed electrician and also works as an electrical inspector for the town of Foster where he has lived for 25 years. He is married with children, including five that he adopted.