SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) marked the beginning of Gov. Dan McKee’s R.I. Ready Municipal Road Fund Program Thursday.

McKee, alongside RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, announced that Smithfield would receive the first round of funding. The town will use the more than $430,000 to fund 17 projects across 14 miles of road.

The governor said roughly $20 million in state funding will be made available to repair municipal roads through the program, adding that each of the state’s 39 cities and towns have been guaranteed at least $128,205.

“We’re ready to fix Rhode Island’s roads and bridges and finally improve our state’s infrastructure rankings – and with our municipal leaders on board, this is the team that’s going to get it done,” McKee said.

RIDOT said 80% of Rhode Island’s roadways are maintained by cities and towns.

“These are the roads that take us home, to school, to our local stores, to our kids’ games, to church and to mom’s house,” Alviti said. “They deserve the best of care and this program starts to make that possible.”

Since the program launched in August, McKee said every single community has submitted at least one project application. So far, 56.6 million-worth of projects have been approved.

Each community must use the funding provided through the program by the end of 2026.

Numerous studies in recent years have ranked Rhode Island’s roadways as either being the worst or second-worst in the nation. Back in February, one study claimed that more than 38.8% of roads in the Ocean State are in poor condition.