NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Despite being waterlogged due to torrential downpours earlier in the week, North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi assured the community that the high school’s brand-new artificial turf field will be ready in time for Friday’s football home opener.

North Providence recorded roughly 7 inches of rain during Monday’s unprecedented storm.

“We received a little water that we didn’t appreciate,” Lombardi said.

Lombardi said the field didn’t get “too much damage,” though it has to be vacuumed and brushed ahead of Friday’s game.

“I can only guarantee that the show will go on Friday evening,” Lombardi said.

Lombardi said there will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and rededication of the new field at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.