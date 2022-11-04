SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man was arrested after he was caught selling drugs in the Smithfield area, according to police.

Smithfield police said they got a tip that Anthony Paulino was delivering cocaine and crack cocaine to the northwest part of the state. While conducting surveillance, police said they witnessed him make “numerous narcotics transactions.”

Paulino, 37, was taken into custody without incident and charged with delivery of cocaine and delivery of crack cocaine. He was ordered held without bail at his arraignment, and he’s due back in court on Nov. 10.

Glocester police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assisted with the investigation.