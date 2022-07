NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a stabbing was reported at an apartment complex in North Providence.

A 35-year-old male was stabbed in the complex’s parking lot on Smithfield Road around 1:30 a.m. Monday while he was walking his dog.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

12 News is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.