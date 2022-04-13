NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man whose son stabbed him in the throat during a fight earlier this week has died, according to North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero.

Ruggerio said Steven Kerzner, 65, succumbed to his injuries Wednesday evening.

Kerzner was stabbed by his son, 36-year-old Dayne Kerzner, during an altercation inside their Whipple Avenue home Monday night. The father’s 60-year-old girlfriend was also injured, though she’s expected to be OK.

Dayne Kerzner was ordered held without bail on assault charges during his arraignment Tuesday morning. Ruggerio said he is now being charged with murder.

Ray Dulieu tells 12 News his nephew has always had a good relationship with his father, though he’s had a tough time since his mother recently passed away.

“He just snapped,” Dulieu said. “He’s a really good kid. He just needs help. He doesn’t belong in jail. He just has psychological problems. It’s just too much.”

Dayne Kerzner has also been ordered to undergo an competency evaluation.