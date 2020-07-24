Man shot in Johnston; police seek person of interest

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston police are reaching out to the public for help as they investigate an overnight shooting.

Police said they were called to Atwood Avenue around midnight Thursday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The officers rendered aid to the victim before he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition, according to police.

The victim identified Mark Ashe as the shooter, police said.

Ashe, 25, of Boston, is a white male who stands 5-foot-5, weigh around 130 pounds and has a distinguishable tattoo on his neck. Police said he was last seen riding as a passenger in a silver, four-door Subaru crossover SUV with a Massachusetts registration.

Ashe has an extensive criminal history, according to police, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call Johnston police at (401) 231-8100.