Man seriously injured in Woonsocket motorcycle crash

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police are investigating a motorcycle accident that seriously injured the driver.

Investigators were called to Diamond Hill Road near Rockridge Drive just around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a crash.

According to Police Chief Thomas Oates, the driver, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. A female passenger was treated for minor injuries.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

