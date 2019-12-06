Man on parole for 1995 murder facing new charges

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry man convicted of murder in 1995 was arrested Friday at a Johnston autobody shop.

Rhode Island State Police Major Timothy Sanzi tells Eyewitness News that Victor St. Hill has been charged with conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

Police said the arrest stems from an ongoing investigation by members of the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.

St. Hill, 45, was arrested at his place of employment, Curreri Collision Center on Hartford Avenue, according to Sanzi.

St. Hill is currently on parole for the murder of Grady Bolden. He was released from prison in May 2016.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, St. Hill is also facing several drug charges after officers found 11 grams of cocaine, 10 amphetamine pills, marijuana and 89 fentanyl pills in his vehicle.

St. Hill will be presented as a parole violator during his arraignment, which Sanzi said is scheduled for next week.