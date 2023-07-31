WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a domestic homicide in Woonsocket early Monday morning.

The incident occurred on Fairmount Street just after 2 a.m.

Police say a man in his 50s was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also shot and taken to the hospital but no word on the extent of her injuries.

Police say a three-year-old and a 20-year-old were also taken from the home but were not injured.

Animal control also arrived at the scene and took away a dog.

12 News is on scene gathering more information. Check back for updates.