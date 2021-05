WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating what led to a fatal motorcycle crash in Woonsocket Friday morning.

A man in his 30s was riding on Providence Street around 7:15 a.m. when he veered off the road and hit a stone wall, according to Chief Thomas Oates.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

The state medical examiner’s office is on scene.