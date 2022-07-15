NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The North Providence man who barricaded himself inside his home for 17 hours earlier this week is now facing charges connected to a previous arrest, according to police.

North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero said Gino Rotondo, 56, was released into police custody following a psychological evaluation.

Rotondo, according to chief, is being charged on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for a suspended license and is being held at the ACI as a bail violator for a possession of cocaine charge earlier this year.

Officers rushed to Rotondo’s Stephanie Drive home Wednesday afternoon after receiving a 911 call from someone regarding a gunshot being fired from the residence.

The officers arrived to find Rotondo heading inside the home carrying an AR-15-style rifle. This prompted the police department to evacuate neighboring homes and order the immediate area to shelter in place for their safety.

Rotondo spent the next 17 hours holed up inside his home with his 54-year-old wife, who stayed by his side voluntarily to support him throughout the ordeal.

Police communicated with Rotondo intermittently, and at one point brought him three hot wieners and a pizza at his request.

Rotondo initially told officers he would surrender after he ate Wednesday night. When he didn’t come out, police cut off his electricity, internet and cell service.

Rotondo and his wife surrendered peacefully around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators have searched Rotondo’s home, according to the chief, but he didn’t provide any details as to what was found inside.

Ruggiero said Rotondo will be charged in connection with the standoff, however, those charges have not yet been filed.

Rotondo has a lengthy criminal history, according to court records, having been arrested more than 30 times since 1988 on a variety of charges.