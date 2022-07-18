NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man who barricaded himself inside a North Providence home for 17 hours last week is facing new charges, according to police.

Gino Rotondo, 56, appeared in front of a judge Monday morning on new charges of threats to public officials, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, possession of silencers, transmitting bomb threats and similar false reports, obstructing an officer in execution of duty, firing in a compact area and disorderly conduct.

He was held on $100,000 surety bail on the new charges.

Since he was also presented as a bail violator from a previous drug case, he was ordered to be held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institute pending a status hearing on July 25, according to police.

Officers rushed to Rotondo’s Stephanie Drive home last week after receiving a 911 call from someone reporting a gunshot being fired.

Rotondo spent the next 17 hours holed up inside his home with his 54-year-old wife, who stayed by his side voluntarily to support him throughout the ordeal.

Police communicated with Rotondo intermittently and at one point brought him three hot wieners and a pizza at his request.

Rotondo and his wife surrendered peacefully around 8 a.m. the next day.

Court records show Rotondo has a lengthy criminal history, having been arrested more than 30 times since 1988 on a variety of charges.