NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a North Providence home Friday afternoon.

Officers discovered the man while conducting a well-being check at a home on Leo Avenue, according to North Providence Police Chief Alfred Ruggiero.

While searching the residence, the police chief said officers discovered a plastic Target bag with an unknown powdery substance inside.

(2/2) Out of precaution , crews left and called in North Providence fire. Medical examiner has already left the scene and crews are working on identifying substance. — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) December 31, 2022

Ruggiero said the home was evacuated out of an abundance of caution and the North Providence Fire Department was called in to assess the situation.

A hazmat crew is actively working to secure the home and identify the unknown substance.

The man’s cause of death is unknown at this time.