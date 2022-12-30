NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a North Providence home Friday afternoon.
Officers discovered the man while conducting a well-being check at a home on Leo Avenue, according to North Providence Police Chief Alfred Ruggiero.
While searching the residence, the police chief said officers discovered a plastic Target bag with an unknown powdery substance inside.
Ruggiero said the home was evacuated out of an abundance of caution and the North Providence Fire Department was called in to assess the situation.
A hazmat crew is actively working to secure the home and identify the unknown substance.
The man’s cause of death is unknown at this time.