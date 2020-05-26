Man convicted of killing R.I. couple in 2000 requests release from prison due to COVID-19

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The man behind a young couple’s murder at a Rhode Island golf course is asking to be released from prison.

In 2000, 20-year-old Jason Burgeson and his girlfriend Amy Shute were carjacked in Providence and were driven to Button Hole Golf Course where they were blindfolded and told to turn over their cash. After handing over a total of $18, Greg Floyd shot and killed the couple.

Floyd is now asking for a compassionate release due to concerns of COVID-19 circulating in his prison.

Kellie Burgeson-Surdis, sister of Jason, says the night her brother was killed, there was no empathy and Floyd should not be asking for this request.

“They were hugging and crying and begging for their life,” she said. “And Floyd pulled the trigger.”

Floyd and four other men were involved in the incident and convicted, though Floyd admitted to pulling the trigger. Now, he is in Federal Prison in North Carolina.

Burgeson-Surdis says she received a letter from the prison warden on Friday, stating they should let them know if they had objections to Floyd’s release — she says Floyd’s own testimony speaks for itself.

“He admitted in his own testimony, ‘I felt nothing when I pulled the trigger. They were begging for their lives, and I felt nothing,'” she recalled.

The Burgeson family FedExed their letter on Saturday so it would arrive by Tuesday’s deadline. Now they must wait and see if it will have any impact on Floyd’s prison status.

“I don’t think there should be any compassion when it comes to his release,” Burgeson-Surdis said.