PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of five men convicted in the June 2000 carjacking and murder of a couple on a Rhode Island golf course is asking to be released from prison.

Samuel Sanchez is requesting compassionate release or a reduction in his sentence, citing health complications and concerns for his family’s financial stability, according a letter he sent to the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island.

Sanchez was part of the group that carjacked 21-year-old Amy Shute and 20-year-old Jason Berguson after they had left a Providence club. The couple was brought to Button Hole Golf Course in Johnston and robbed before being gunned down.

Two other men involved, including the man who pulled the trigger, also asked for compassionate release, though both requests were ultimately denied.

When triggerman Gregory Floyd requested compassionate release, the families of both victims spoke out against it.

In his letter, Sanchez listed a myriad of health complications, including needing eye surgery, a hole in his heart, a hernia and asthma, among other ailments.

He also claimed to have a record of good behavior and acquired skills that have prepared him to rejoin society and help his family recover from the “hardships of COVID-19.”

“I will also with the granting of my release, provide for my family, who has, like most of the world, suffered from the hardships of COVID-19,” Sanchez wrote.

He is currently serving time at the McCreary Penitentiary in Kentucky.