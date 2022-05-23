NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man has been arrested in connection with a bizarre road rage incident last week.

North Providence police allege Xariel Olivo was the man who reportedly got out of his vehicle and confronted another driver while carrying a large sword.

The female victim told police she was cut off on Admiral Street and honked at the other driver, who then blocked her vehicle so she couldn’t leave.

The woman said the armed suspect came up to her window with a sword “the size of [her] lower body.”

“He was very vicious,” she told 12 News. “He had foam coming out of his mouth and was yelling, ‘Get out of the car!'”

Following the incident, police said they had a person of interest and were working to secure an arrest warrant.

Olivo, 23, was taken into custody Monday on charges of assault and battery, weapons other than firearms, and disorderly conduct.

Police said he’s scheduled to face a judge on August 15 for “additional court proceedings.”