JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Johnston man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last year, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

The Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment Wednesday charging William Bailey, 37, with first-degree domestic murder.

Bailey is accused of killing Sara Unkuri, 35, of Westerly, back in January 2022, according to the AG’s office. The specifics surrounding Unkuri’s death have not been made public.

The AG’s office said William Link, 58, of Smithfield, has also been charged with misprision of a felony. The charge indicates Link allegedly knew about the murder, but didn’t report it.

12 News has reached out to the Johnston Police Department for more information but has not yet heard back.

Bailey is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Providence County Superior Court.