JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Johnston man has been charged with driving under the influence following a dispute with two pedestrians last month.

Police said the pedestrians were crossing Greenville Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 6 when they were nearly hit by an oncoming car.

Both pedestrians moved out of the way of the car, but police said one of them “responded by throwing a dog waste bag at the speeding vehicle.”

Police said the bag of dog waste did not damage the vehicle. Officers who responded to the incident noticed that the driver, identified as 27-year-old Jorge Cruz, smelled of alcohol and was showing signs of impairment, according to police.

Cruz was taken into custody after undergoing a series of field sobriety tests. He has been charged with driving under the influence and was also cited for refusing to submit a chemical test.

Court records indicate that Cruz was released on personal recognizance pending his next court date, which is scheduled for Sept. 15.