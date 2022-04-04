FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have made an arrest after a Foster home went up in flames last week.

Lawrence Lopez, 62, has been charged with first-degree arson and faced a judge on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to 27 Johnson Road around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Court documents show Lopez lives at this address.

During his arraignment, prosecutors said Lopez admitted to pouring gasoline in the home.

The home sustained fire, smoke and heat damage, but is still standing, according to officials on scene. The barn in the backyard, which had a Corvette inside, was destroyed and deemed a total loss.

Court documents show Lopez was getting evicted from that home following the death of his mother. His request to stay was denied and he was supposed to be out by April 1, the same day as the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.