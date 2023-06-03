BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Burrillville police said they arrested a man on several charges, including firing a gun from a moving vehicle.

According to a release, around 8 p.m. Friday, police were called to the area of Victory and Broncos Highway for multiple reports of gunshots fired from a moving vehicle.

Moments later, another 911 call was made saying a man had pulled alongside a motorist and pointed a black handgun at the occupants at the same time forcing another vehicle off of the roadway.

Officers were able to track down the suspect vehicle in the area of Broncos Highway. The driver failed to stop and began overtaking other vehicles in a reckless manner, before finally coming to a stop near the intersection of East Ave.

Police arrested the driver, identified as 33-year-old Ailton Carvalho of Pawtucket.

Carvalho readily admitted to having a loaded 9mm handgun which was located in the center console. Officers also noticed an odor of alcohol coming from him.

They performed a series of field sobriety tests on Carvalho, which he failed.

Carvalho is facing several charges, including two counts of felony assault and/or battery, carrying a weapon while under the influence of liquor of drugs, discharge firearm from motor vehicle, drive by shooting, carry pistol or revolver without license or permit, D.U.I. B.A.C. unknown 1st offense, reckless driving, and disorderly conduct.

He was also charged with refusing to submit to a chemical test.

Carvalho is expected to appear before a bail commissioner on Saturday afternoon.