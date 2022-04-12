NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man charged with stabbing his father during a fight in North Providence faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Dayne Kerzner, 36, was arrested Monday on two counts of assault with intent to murder.

“He just snapped,” his uncle, Ray Dulieu, told 12 News. “He’s a really good kid. He just needs help. He doesn’t belong in jail. He just has psychological problems. It’s just too much.”

Dulieu said Kerzner has a good relationship with his father, but he’s had a tough time since his mother recently passed away.

“They have their arguments now and then, you know, but like every family,” Dulieu added. “Everyone has problems, it’s just one of these bad things that happened. No one can believe it right now. It’s like a nightmare.”

Police responded to a home on Whipple Avenue Monday afternoon and found Kerzner’s 65-year-old father, Steven, suffering from a stab wound to his throat and blunt force trauma to his head. He was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

“I’m hoping he comes out of this OK and that Dayne gets the help he needs,” Dulieu said.

The father’s 60-year-old girlfriend also suffered a head laceration during the incident, but she is expected to be OK.

Kerzner was held without bail and ordered to have no contact with his father or the girlfriend. The judge also ordered him to undergo a competency evaluation.

Kerzner is due back in court next week.