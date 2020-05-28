Man accused of setting off explosive device outside Smithfield home

SMITHFIELD R.I. (WPRI) — A Smithfield man was arrested Wednesday after a home on Greenbrier Road was damaged by a “small improvised explosive device,” police said Thursday.

Officers responded to the home around 8:45 a.m. and found a window and screen had been destroyed and the frame was charred, according to police. A resident and some neighbors reported hearing an explosion around 5 a.m.

The victims told police the incident may be related to an ongoing dispute they were having with another person, which may have also been connected to a vehicle being vandalized outside the home last Thursday.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Anthony Rubino in connection with the vandalism and took him into custody around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Further investigation revealed he was also responsible for placing the explosive device, according to police.

Rubino, 35, was charged with placing of explosive devices, fourth-degree arson, and vandalism/malicious injury to property. He was arraigned before a bail commissioner and released on personal recognizance.

Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is asked to call Smithfield detectives at (401) 231-2500.