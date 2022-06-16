NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Shayna Woodland still can’t believe her father is gone.

“I just can’t believe this is real,” she said. ” I can’t believe this is reality.”

Woodland’s father, 65-year-old Steven Kerzner, was stabbed and beaten inside his North Providence home earlier this year.

“There’s honestly nothing that I could say or show you that would portray what an amazing man my dad was,” Woodland said. “He loved harder than he loved himself.”

Kerzner was reportedly killed by his son, and Woodland’s brother, 36-year-old Dayne Kerzner.

Investigators believe Dayne walked three-and-a-half hours from the East Providence autobody shop he was staying at to his father’s Whipple Avenue home.

Dayne walked straight inside and stabbed his dad in the throat with an air pressure device, then beat him over the head with a brick he’d grabbed from the front yard, according to police. He also injured his dad’s 60-year-old girlfriend, who ran out of the house and to a nearby bank for help.

“He hit him upwards of 50 times with the brick,” Woodland said. “My dad was unrecognizable.”

Woodland said her brother has schizophrenia, and likely didn’t realize what he was doing.

“My brother is not a monster, schizophrenia is,” she said. “My dad and my brother loved each other … if my dad woke up and came out of this, the first thing he would have wanted to do was help my brother.”

But her father never woke up. He succumbed to his injuries a few days after the violent attack.

“My dad was brain dead, so we decided to remove the breathing tube,” Woodland said. “Every day since has been a nightmare.”

Woodland tells 12 News she doesn’t blame her brother for what happened. Instead, she blames the state’s mental health system.

“My dad has been trying to get him help for about 15 years,” Woodland said. “Each time it was the same thing. The police would come, the ambulance would come and they’d take him to [the hospital]. Then, they’d released him on meds and he’d stop taking the meds.”

Woodland said her brother had been hospitalized in the fall, but he ended up not getting the help he desperately needed. She believes his case wasn’t taken seriously because he wasn’t considered a danger to himself or others.

“Obviously, he was an immediate danger,” she said. “The ball was dropped somewhere … not only did my dad lose his life, but my brother lost his.”

Officers quickly apprehended Dayne following the attack. He’s since been charged with felony domestic murder and two counts of assault with intent to murder.

Woodland said her brother still has no idea what he’s done.

“I worry about what’s going to happen to him when he does realize that he did do this,” she said. “This should not have happened … my brother, on medication he’s a better person. He’s the Dayne I grew up with. They should have tried harder, they should’ve done better.”

Woodland, a wife and mother to two young children, tells 12 News she’s currently taking it day by day.

“I’m just trying to still be the best mom to my kids that I can be, that’s what my dad wanted,” she said. “He wanted me to be happy, but I’m finding it really hard right now.”

Dayne’s currently being held without bail pending his next court date, which is scheduled for September.

Woodland said she plans on being there for him every step of the way, because it’s what their dad would have wanted.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help curb the expenses that have been piling up since Steven’s passing.