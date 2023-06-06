PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket man accused of firing a gun from his car while driving in Burrillville last week faced a judge Tuesday.

Ailton Carvalho, 33, of Pawtucket, was arrested in Burrillville Friday night after he reportedly pulled his car alongside another vehicle on Broncos Highway and pointed a gun at the driver. Carvalho forced another car off the roadway in the process, according to police.

Police said numerous drivers reported hearing gunshots and seeing Carvalho pointing his handgun out of the window.

Officers spotted Carvalho’s vehicle a short time later and attempted to pull him over, but police said he refused to stop and instead began recklessly weaving in and out of traffic.

Carvalho eventually pulled over near East Avenue, where police said he readily admitted to having a loaded handgun in his center console.

Burrillville Police Major Albert Carlow said Carvalho repeatedly told officers he was “just keeping it real.”

“[He told officers] that was his goal of the night, to just drive down the roadway and point his handgun at people,” Carlow said.

The officers suspected Carvalho was drunk since he smelled of alcohol, according to police. Carvalho was taken into custody after failing a series of field sobriety tests.

Carvalho, who has no prior criminal record, is facing numerous charges, including felony assault, driving under the influence, carrying a weapon while under the influence, drive-by shooting, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and reckless driving. He was released on $75,000 surety bail and ordered to surrender his firearm and passport.