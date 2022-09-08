JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A 35-year-old Johnston man has been charged in connection with the assault of an 11-year-old last weekend.

Johnston Police Chief Joseph Razza said David DelGreco was arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

The alleged assault was caught on camera and shows DelGreco tackling the child to the ground.

The incident followed a basketball game outside a home on Charlie’s Way. The child suffered lacerations to his face as a result of the ordeal.

DelGreco was arraigned by a justice of the peace and released on $10,000 personal recognizance pending his next court date.

The victim’s family gathered Thursday to express their frustrations with the fact DelGreco was released.

“Everybody out here knows he suffers from migraines, has been hospitalized and everything else,” Danielle Kelly, the victim’s mom said. “He got his head bashed into the floor but this dude gets to stay out.”

Razza said the police department requested surety bail, and he will make sure that DelGreco faces “the maximum amount of charges.”

“That’s a promise I made to the family, and I will keep that promise,” Razza said.

While it’s not required by law, the victim’s family wishes the Johnston Police Department would have notified them that DelGreco had been released.

Razza acknowledged that the police department should have told the family, adding that they will use this as a learning opportunity going forward.

DelGreco’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 21, though the victim’s family wishes it was sooner.